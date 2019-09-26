Services for Mrs. Mildred “Dot” Pirtle Johnson, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 9:00 A.M., at the New St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Wilson Cemetery in Pinson, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at New St. Luke. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephebson-shaw.com