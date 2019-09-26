Services for Ms. Mary E. Powell age 55, Miss. DeAmber Stitts age 8 and Kamdyn Powell age 5 will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2:30 P.M., at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at the Macedonia Baptist Church. They will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 12 Noon until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com