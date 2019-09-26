Mugshots : Madison County : 09/25/19 – 09/26/19

1/10 Joseph Gaskins Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/10 Allisha Faye Shoplifting

3/10 Amillio McKnuckles Violation of community corrections

4/10 Brittany Young Shoplifting



5/10 Drakaris Weaver Simple domestic assault

6/10 Jeri Burton Shoplifting

7/10 Jessica Clark Fugitive-Hold for other agency

8/10 Jessica Smith Violation of community corrections



9/10 Jondarius Pirtle Violation of probation

10/10 Kristi Mann Simple domestic assault





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/26/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.