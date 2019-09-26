Mugshots : Madison County : 09/25/19 – 09/26/19 September 26, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Joseph Gaskins Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Allisha Faye Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Amillio McKnuckles Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Brittany Young Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Drakaris Weaver Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Jeri Burton Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jessica Clark Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Jessica Smith Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Jondarius Pirtle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Kristi Mann Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/26/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest