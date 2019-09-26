Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing girl

SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. — The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Keyera Coffman was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in her bedroom at her home.

Coffman has shoulder-length brown hair with blond highlights.

Anyone who sees Coffman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5932, or the South Fulton Police Department at 731-479-1311.