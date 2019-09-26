O’Charley’s in Jackson to close after this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The O’Charley’s restaurant in Jackson will close Sunday.

The restaurant, located at 644 Carriage House Drive, will close after business Sunday, according to an announcement from the company.

O’Charley’s President Craig Barber released the following statement:

“Our Jackson location will close after business on Sunday, Sept. 29. As a longtime part of this community, we appreciate our guests and the many friends we made over the years. We are grateful to our team members who so capably served our guests and are assisting them in transitioning to other stores or new employment.”

The statement also says gift cards may be redeemed at any O’Charley’s location. A full list of locations is available at www.ocharleys.com.