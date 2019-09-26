RIFA hosts 15th annual Canstruction competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Communities are coming together for friendly competition and to help fight hunger.

This year Regional Inter-Faith Association is hosting their 15th annual Canstruction competition.

In the competition, teams build structures completely out of canned food items.

14 teams are competing this year, and in total their structures are bringing in 44,000 pounds of food that will serve the community.

“This truly is a community effort of the teams of businesses that are buying tables and balcony tickets, and we are so thankful of everyone coming together to help feed their neighbor,” said RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins.

This year’s Canstruction Best of Show winner was Tennalum with their structure of a bald eagle.