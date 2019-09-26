Selmer business announces $600,000 expansion

SELMER, Tenn. — A Selmer distribution business has announced an expansion project that is expected to bring more jobs to McNairy County.

Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, along with officials of Yachad LLC, announced the expansion Thursday.

The $602,000 expansion will create 31 new jobs in McNairy County, according to a news release.

Yachad is a distribution, warehouse and fulfillment center for California-based packaging company Clear Bags. Yachad will add about 6,000-square feet to the existing Selmer facility to add more customer service representatives.