Selmer company announces expansion

SELMER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development made a special announcement in McNairy County.

“They have a great workforce, they’re great to work with, and we’re so excited for yet another expansion here in Selmer,” said Mayor John Smith.

Yachad LLC, a distribution company in Selmer, partnered with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to announce expansion at its distribution center.

“We work for a company based in California, and it’s just more economical to have employees in Tennessee than in California. They’re shifting their call center from there out to us,” said CEO Noah Pavao.

The expansion involves adding on to their distribution center.

“They’ll be expanding in their new building. They’re adding about 6,000 square feet of office space and things like that,” said CEO for McNairy County Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce Eddie Crittendon.

Along with 31 new jobs, “These jobs will be anything from fulfillment jobs, to office jobs, to call center positions, to supervisory positions,” Crittendon said.

While 31 jobs may not sound like much, Pavao said the additional 31 jobs will nearly double the current number of employees at Yachad.

“Right now we have about 49 employees, I believe,” Pavao said. “So, it’s gonna increase about 60%.”

Officials say this opportunity for more jobs will help McNairy County’s goal of removing the distressed county status, and with the local economy.

“That’s going to afford people the opportunity to earn an income and support their families,” Crittendon said.

“That puts more revenue into the employee and back into the city,” Smith said.

Officials say this expansion will take place over the next couple of months.