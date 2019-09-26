Utility bar recall information

DeWalt is recalling its utility bars due to an injury hazard.

The DeWalt multi-functional utility bars can reportedly break while being used for prying.

DeWalt has received at least 56 reports of the utility bars breaking, including four reports of injuries.

The bars were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide, as well as online through Amazon.

If you have one of these utility bars, contact DeWalt for more information by phone toll free at 866-937-9805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; e-mail at recall@sbdinc.com; or online at www.dewalt.com and click on “Service and Support,” then “Safety Recall Notice” for more information.