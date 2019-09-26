WBBJ 7 Anchor Ariana Alexa interviews country singer Darryl Worley at CMA Fest in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor attended the CMA Fest, a four day country music festival where she met many country stars including a big star from West Tennessee.

Many of his big hits were in the early 2000’s, like “Have You Forgotten” and “I Miss My Friend,” but, country fans have not forgotten country music singer and songwriter Darryl Worley.

Worley was born in Memphis. Now, he lives near Savannah on a farm with hundreds of acres.

“We moved back home to West Tennessee! Hello Jackson! Shout out to everyone in West Tennessee! There’s something very special about West Tennessee. It’s very real with me. I don’t know what it is. I don’t think there’s anyone else like that in the world,” says Worley.

Worley is also involved with the “Tennessee River Run,” a charity that supports children hospitals.