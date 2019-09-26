West Tennessee Healthcare CEO and president discusses Humboldt ER closure

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare discusses the closure of rural Tennessee hospitals.

Last year the hospital in McKenzie closed, and Wednesday it was announced the ER in Humboldt will be closing.

“The volumes there had continued to trend down, where it was almost less than one patient, it was one patient per hour,” said CEO and President of West Tennessee Healthcare James Ross.

They also announced a more than $5 million-expansion coming to the hospital in Milan.

“Expand those number of rooms so we can see those patients as well as expand the capabilities with technology,” Ross said.

Ross said they specifically looked at ambulance run times and felt they can get the patients to either the hospital in Milan or the north campus of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on 45 bypass.

“At the end of the day, you have hospitals where people utilize those facilities,” Ross said.

Ross says he has big hopes for healthcare in West Tennessee.

“Five years, 10 years from now, I think we’ll have greater technology at our disposal. Even today, you can use apps,” Ross said.

Ross says there are no other consolidations planned like the one happening in Gibson County.

The emergency room in Humboldt will officially close October 25.