Witness recalls Wednesday night shooting on Middleton Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — A witness recalled the details of a shooting that occurred in Jackson Wednesday night.

Dozens of people watched Wednesday night as Jackson police responded to reports of a shooting and burning car on Middleton Street. Quincy Hawkins was one of them.

“It was just chaos,” Hawkins said, “Just people running around and trying to do something. I bet it was eight or 10 squad cars, marked and unmarked, just rushing in in just two or three minutes.”

Hawkins captured a video after he came across a car on fire on Middleton Street.

“Everybody was rushing to the scene. They pulled the individual out of the car and took him to the other side of the road and were rendering first aid to him and everything,” Hawkins said.

Police say two men, identified as 26-year-old Julio Almaraz and 20-year-old Joe Ramirez, were shot Wednesday. One was found on the corner of Middleton Street and Neff Street, and the second was found near Orchard Street and Laconte Street. Police say both men were taken to a local hospital.

“Had I known it was more than just an accident, I would have gotten out and probably tried to render some help,” Hawkins said.

People say it’s not only scary that they watched this happen, but they also feel like it could have been them since this road is so highly traveled and right next to Lane College.

“It could have very easily been me with the guys on the bus or just any innocent individual walking down the street,” Hawkins said.

Police say they are looking for a person of interest in the shooting, described as a black male, about six feet tall, wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.