2 charged with abuse after toddler found in road

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office found a toddler walking in the middle of the road.

In a news release, investigators say Nathaniel Noah and Samantha Jones were charged with child abuse and neglect.

Investigators say the sheriff’s office received a report around 3 p.m. Wednesday about a 2-year-old walking in the middle of Old State Route 22 between Gleason and McKenzie.

Investigators say the child was wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack, and had almost been hit by several vehicles.

The release says deputies determined the child came from a home on Old State Route 22, and Noah, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, and Jones, a friend of the mother’s, were supposed to watch the child while she picked up other children at school.

The release says Noah and Jones admitted they had been asleep while they were supposed to be watching the child.

Children’s Services was notified of the incident.