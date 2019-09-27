3 plead guilty to hunting violations in Benton County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four people have pleaded guilty in federal court to hunting violations in 2017.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed Hunter Rainwaters, 20, Cody Brown, 20, Peyton Mayberry, 20, and Jay Maiden, 20, are accused of illegally baiting waterfowl or attempting to take waterfowl over a baited area in a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency owned and managed area in Benton County.

The release says this baiting resulted in a portion of the Wildlife Management Area being closed and loss of hunting opportunities for 10 days.

Rainwaters was sentenced to lose his hunting privileges for two years, in addition to a $1,000 fine.

Mayberry, Brown and Maiden were each sentenced to lose their hunting privileges for one year and pay a $1,000 fine.

Other defendants in the case have paid more than $17,600 in fines.