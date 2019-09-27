Child pornography indictments part of ‘Project Safe Childhood’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men charged this month in child pornography investigations are being prosecuted under the U.S. Attorney’s office’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative.

John Sanderson, 36, of Dyersburg, was indicted Thursday after allegations that he produced and possessed child pornography, according to a news release.

The release says Sanderson was first arrested in Dyer County in August after a complaint was filed against him. Investigators are asking for any information that could assist the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force in Jackson in identifying victims of sexual exploitation.

Matthew Berry, 40, of Bells, was also indicted on Thursday.

Berry was employed by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest on Sept. 18 on federal charges of possession of child pornography. The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office had been assisting the FBI since the investigation began.

“With new and ever-changing technology, offenders are finding new and increasingly disturbing ways to victimize and exploit child victims,” U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said. “These cases demonstrate that no matter where offenders are located, our Project Safe Childhood Initiative and FBI partners will find them and hold them accountable for Internet crimes against children.