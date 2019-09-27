Hands Up! preschoolers learn business through lemonade stand

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local preschoolers are learning about business.

Hands Up! Preschool celebrated their seventh annual lemonade stand Friday afternoon.

The annual fundraiser gives students a chance to learn valuable skills in following directions, customer service and hard work.

Hands Up! will also have a booth Saturday at the Jackson International Food and Art Festival.

The donations raised at the events will be used toward resources to support their after-school Future Leaders Self-Esteem Academy.

“Having events like this, fundraisers for the school, is hugely important for us, but it’s also important for our children,” Hands Up! Preschool Executive Director Matthew Marshall said.

Friday was also Marshall’s last day as executive director. Starting next week, Marshall will assume his duties as president and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee.