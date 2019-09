HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henry County library has received a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives to improve technology at the library.

The W.G. Rhea Public Library plans to use the $1,102 grant to buy desktops, monitors and networking equipment.

The Stewart County Public Library will also receive a $1,300 grant.

The State Library and Archives is awarding more than $350,000 in technology grants statewide.