JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is expanding their hours at the North Branch starting in October.

The hours will change October 7, opening the library on Stonebridge Boulevard on Mondays.

The library is currently closed on Mondays and open on Saturdays. When hours change next month, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The library will close on Saturdays beginning October 12.