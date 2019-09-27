Record Number of 90°F Days in September

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, September 27th

For the first time since 1954, Jackson has had 20 days this month reach 90°F. This weekend, there are likely to be more allowing for us to set a record for the most 90°F days ever in September. This heat will get worse before it gets better, with the month of October potentially starting with record highs on Tuesday.

TONIGHT

Temperatures in the middle 80s at 7 o’clock will drop to the middle 70s by the time high school football games are wrapping up tonight. We can expect temperatures to ultimately bottom out in the upper 60s by sunrise Saturday for another warm and muggy night in late September.

Our weather will remain stuck on “repeat” for now with unusually hot weather for this time of the year expected to continue into next week. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the the lower 90s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. The humidity won’t be oppressive, but it’ll be enough to make it end up feeling like the upper 90s in the afternoon so stay cool and drink plenty of water! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast to see how long this heat will stick around and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

