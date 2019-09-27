Ronald Gene Gendron, Sr.
|Ronald Gene Gendron, Sr. of Cottage Grove
|71
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Wednesday, September 25, 2019
|His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled
|January 11, 1948 in Wayne County, Michigan
|Lionel Gene Gendron and Ruby Mae Gendron, both preceded
|Bonnie Lou French Gendron, Married: June 27, 1970; Prec: March 22, 2018
|Rhonda (Richard) Conger of Paris, TN
Renee (Frank) Wheeler of Puryear, TN
|Ronnie (Jesse) Gendron, Jr. of Cottage Grove, TN
|Loraine (Ray) Pippen of Michigan
|Jimmy Pippen of Cookeville, TN
Sonny Gendron and Gary Gendron, both preceded
|6
|3
|Several nieces and nephews
|Mr. Gendron loved his family and he loved riding motorcycles.