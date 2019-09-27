Ronald Gene Gendron, Sr.

WBBJ Staff

 

Name: City & State Ronald Gene Gendron, Sr. of Cottage Grove
Age: 71
Place of Death: Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Date of Death: Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled
Date/Place of Birth: January 11, 1948 in Wayne County, Michigan
 Lionel Gene Gendron and Ruby Mae Gendron, both preceded
 Bonnie Lou French Gendron, Married: June 27, 1970; Prec: March 22, 2018
Daughters: City/State Rhonda (Richard) Conger of Paris, TN

Renee (Frank) Wheeler of Puryear, TN
Sons: City/State Ronnie (Jesse) Gendron, Jr. of Cottage Grove, TN
Sisters: City/State Loraine (Ray) Pippen of Michigan
Brothers: City/State Jimmy Pippen of Cookeville, TN

Sonny Gendron and Gary Gendron, both preceded
Grandchildren: 6
Great-grandchildren: 3
Other Relatives:  Several nieces and nephews
Personal Information: Mr. Gendron loved his family and he loved riding motorcycles.

 

