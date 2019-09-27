Storm Spotter Classes Offered This Fall in West Tennessee

This Fall, the National Weather Service in Memphis will be educating West Tennesseans on how to spot severe weather and report weather observations to their office. Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting flooding, severe weather, or winter weather to the National Weather Service.

By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app.

30 Sep 2019
630 pm
 Benton Co. TN: Big Sandy Fire Department, 80 Ball Park Rd., Big Sandy, TN. Richard Kee, 731-279-4791
bcema@bentoncountytn.gov

01 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Carroll Co.: County EOC/911 Center, 210 Norandal Dr., Huntingdon, TN. Janice Newman, 731-986-1912
jnewman@carroll.tn.org

03 Oct 2019
700 pm
 Madison Co.: Jackson/Madison County EOC, 239 Grady Montgomery Dr., Jackson, TN. Jason Moore, 731-427-1271

07 Oct 2019
630 pm
 McNairy Co.: McNairy County 911 Center, 12 Falcon St., Selmer, TN. Allen Strickland, 731-645-3195
allen.strickland@mcnairycountytn.com

08 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Henry Co.: Henry County EOC, 204 N. Brewer St., Paris, TN Ron Watkins, 731-641-0018
hcema@bellsouth.net

10 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Clay Co.: Rector Community Center, 704 E. 9th St, Rector, AR. Alan Vaughn, 870-324-0666
clayoem@centurytel.net

15 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Lafayette Co.: Lafayette County Fire Dept., 50 C.R. 1032, Oxford, MS. Steve Quarles, 662-234-5667
squarles@lafayettecoms.com

17 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Tippah Co.: Tippah County Hospital, Magnolia Room (rear of facility), 1005 City Ave. N, Ripley, MS. Tom Lindsey, 662-587-0325
tippahema@yahoo.com

21 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Alcorn Co.: McCollum Hall, Northeast@Corinth, 2759 S. Harper Rd., Corinth, MS. Ricky Gibens, 662-286-7737
rgacfs@avsia.com

24 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Fayette Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 16885 Highway 64, Somerville, TN. Hunter Winfrey, 901-465-5239
hwinfrey@fayettetn.us

28 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Itawamba Co.: I.C.C. Benjamin Fine Arts Building Auditorium, Fulton Campus, Fulton, MS. Tommy Poole, KE5BSB
tpoole@traceroad.net

29 Oct 2019
630 pm
 Quitman Co.: Marks Community House, 300 Pecan St., Marks, MS. Jimmy Mathews, 662-326-7909
quitmanema@att.net

05 Nov 2019
630 pm
 Decatur Co.: UT-Martin Parsons Center, 975 Tennessee Ave N., Parsons, TN. Andrew Sparks, 731-257-1096
asparks@decaturcountytn.org

 

The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided.Please check back with us here and at www.srh.noaa.gov/meg/ for updates to this schedule as dates, times, and locations of spotter training classes are subject to change. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov

