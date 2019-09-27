Storm Spotter Classes Offered This Fall in West Tennessee

This Fall, the National Weather Service in Memphis will be educating West Tennesseans on how to spot severe weather and report weather observations to their office. Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting flooding, severe weather, or winter weather to the National Weather Service.

By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app.

DATE TIME LOCATION POINT OF CONTACT 30 Sep 2019 630 pm Benton Co. TN: Big Sandy Fire Department, 80 Ball Park Rd., Big Sandy, TN.

bcema@bentoncountytn.gov Richard Kee, 731-279-4791 01 Oct 2019 630 pm Carroll Co.: County EOC/911 Center, 210 Norandal Dr., Huntingdon, TN.

jnewman@carroll.tn.org Janice Newman, 731-986-1912 03 Oct 2019 700 pm Madison Co.: Jackson/Madison County EOC, 239 Grady Montgomery Dr., Jackson, TN. Jason Moore, 731-427-1271

07 Oct 2019 630 pm McNairy Co.: McNairy County 911 Center, 12 Falcon St., Selmer, TN.

allen.strickland@mcnairycountytn.com Allen Strickland, 731-645-3195 08 Oct 2019 630 pm Henry Co.: Henry County EOC, 204 N. Brewer St., Paris, TN

hcema@bellsouth.net Ron Watkins, 731-641-0018 10 Oct 2019 630 pm Clay Co.: Rector Community Center, 704 E. 9th St, Rector, AR.

clayoem@centurytel.net Alan Vaughn, 870-324-0666 15 Oct 2019 630 pm Lafayette Co.: Lafayette County Fire Dept., 50 C.R. 1032, Oxford, MS.

squarles@lafayettecoms.com Steve Quarles, 662-234-5667 17 Oct 2019 630 pm Tippah Co.: Tippah County Hospital, Magnolia Room (rear of facility), 1005 City Ave. N, Ripley, MS.

tippahema@yahoo.com Tom Lindsey, 662-587-0325 21 Oct 2019 630 pm Alcorn Co.: McCollum Hall, Northeast@Corinth, 2759 S. Harper Rd., Corinth, MS.

rgacfs@avsia.com Ricky Gibens, 662-286-7737 24 Oct 2019 630 pm Fayette Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 16885 Highway 64, Somerville, TN.

hwinfrey@fayettetn.us Hunter Winfrey, 901-465-5239 28 Oct 2019 630 pm Itawamba Co.: I.C.C. Benjamin Fine Arts Building Auditorium, Fulton Campus, Fulton, MS.

tpoole@traceroad.net Tommy Poole, KE5BSB 29 Oct 2019 630 pm Quitman Co.: Marks Community House, 300 Pecan St., Marks, MS.

quitmanema@att.net Jimmy Mathews, 662-326-7909 05 Nov 2019 630 pm Decatur Co.: UT-Martin Parsons Center, 975 Tennessee Ave N., Parsons, TN.

asparks@decaturcountytn.org Andrew Sparks, 731-257-1096

The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided.Please check back with us here and at www.srh.noaa.gov/meg/ for updates to this schedule as dates, times, and locations of spotter training classes are subject to change. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov