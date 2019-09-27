Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Wesley Hart

BELLS, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Wesley Hart.

Hart teaches fifth grade math at Bells Elementary. It’s the same school he attended growing up, and his experiences with that school system helped influence his career path.

“I had many influential teachers growing up as a child, but one in particular was my middle school seventh grade teacher,” Hart said. “I feel a lot more comfortable here. The kids respond to me well, and I really enjoy teaching.”

Math isn’t always an easy subject for a young student to learn. It’s even harder when a teacher wants to help them understand the concepts before the student moves up in their education. That’s where Hart steps in. His teaching skills are a balance of visual learning and fun, but also tough love.

“A lot of students, they see me go up and down the hall, ‘Oh I can’t wait to have you,'” Hart said. “I’m like, ‘Well are you sure about that? Do you know your multiplication facts?'”

Hart will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

