Fans gather for Day 2 of Tina Turner Heritage Days

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — It was Day Two of the Tina Turner Heritage Festival Saturday, and fans got some exclusive new updates on the Queen of Rock.

“It just feels good to be around others who love Tina as much as I do. We have forged friendships with each other,” said fan Astrid Klepsch.

Loyal fans of Tina Turner from all over gathered at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center for more festivities celebrating the Queen of Rock.

So far, fans enjoyed a mystery tour Friday, and a tour of Nutbush City Limits Saturday morning.

“It’s just so fun to see the places where Tina grew up, like the church and the high school,” said fan Christin Blomquist.

Saturday afternoon, fans first learned that Turner received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tennessee Music Awards.

“When that lifetime award for Tennessee was unveiled, you can’t help but get teary eyed,” Klepsch said.

Fans also got a first look of a new piece of art for the museum.

“We are going to unveil this very unique violin sculpture here today for all of you,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, executive director for the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

The new artwork is a violin with Turner painted on the front and back.

“Oh, I loved it! I’m mesmerized by it. It’s beautiful,” said Turner’s third cousin Lemuel Flagg.

Two fans and Turner’s relatives said that the heritage days have a deeper meaning.

“It just really makes me proud, and think of how hard it was,” Flagg said.

Flagg shared some stories about his famous cousin.

“The one I like the best is when she was always late for school, even though she lived across the field from the school. The kids would unlock the window and leave it open so she could get in,” Flagg said.

Fans also enjoyed a dance and tribute concert Saturday night.

Sunday wraps up the heritage days with a church service at 8 a.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Turner’s childhood church.