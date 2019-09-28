Fans gather for day two of Tina Turner Heritage Days

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–‘It just feels good to be around others who love Tina as much as I do. We have forged friendships with each other,” fan Astrid Klepsch said.

Loyal fans of Tina Turner from all over gathered at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center for more festivities celebrating the Queen of Rock.

So far, fans enjoyed a mystery tour Friday, and a tour of Nutbush city limits Saturday morning.

“It’s just so fun to see the places where Tina grew up, like the church and the high school,” fan Christin Blomquist said.

Saturday afternoon, fans first learned that Turner received the lifetime achievement award from the Tennessee Music Awards.

“When that lifetime award for Tennessee was unveiled, you can’t help but get teary eyed,” Klepsch said.

Fans also got a first look of a new piece of art for the museum.

“We are going to unveil this very unique violin sculpture here today for all of you,” executive director for the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center Sonia Outlaw-Clark announced.

The new art work is a violin with Turner painted on the front and back.

“Oh, I loved it! I’m mesmerized by it. It’s beautiful,” Turner’s third cousin Lemuel Flagg said.

Two fans, and relatives to Turner, said that the heritage days have a deeper meaning.

“It just really makes me proud, and think of how hard it was,” Flagg said.

He shared some stories about his famous cousin.

“The one I like the best is when she was always late for school, even though she lived across the field from the school. The kids would unlock the window and leave it open so she could get in,” Flagg said.