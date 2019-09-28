JPD confirms, family searches for missing man

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department have confirmed that a man went missing Thursday night.

According to police, Aaron Young, 27, went missing while walking at North Park around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Young was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and black pants, according to police.

Police say Young did not have his medication with him at the time.

According to police, the incident was reported Friday morning after Young did not return home around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Family and friends say a search party started at 8 a.m. Saturday at North Park.

If anybody believes they have seen Young, contact JPD at 731-425-8400.