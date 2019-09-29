Al Chymia Shrine Circus last day

JACKSON, Tenn.– This is the 3rd year for the Al Chymia Shrine Circus in the Hub City.

It consists of exotic animals, daring acts, and a transforming robot.

Kids also got they’re faces painted, glow in the dark toys and prizes.

“It has been one of the best shows that we’ve had in Jackson for a while, we had the Jordy Jo world famous. It’s from Las Vegas, Nevada, it’s a great circus it sure is,” said Jimmy Norman, Shrine circus recorder.

The circus will be back in town September of next year.