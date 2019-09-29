Al Chymia Shrine Circus last day

Brittany Kyles

JACKSON, Tenn.–  This is the 3rd year for the Al Chymia Shrine Circus in the Hub City.

It consists of exotic animals, daring acts, and a transforming robot.

Kids also got they’re faces painted, glow in the dark toys and prizes.

“It has been one of the best shows that we’ve had in Jackson for a while, we had the Jordy Jo world famous. It’s from Las Vegas, Nevada, it’s a great circus it sure is,” said Jimmy Norman, Shrine circus recorder.

The circus will be back in town September of next year.

