Car enthusiasts honor fallen aviators at car show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sweet rides, old and new, parked at the Army Aviation Support Facility #3 for a good cause Saturday.

The 6th Annual Fallen Aviator Car Show featured plenty of cool cars, a live band, raffles and food trucks.

Car lovers brought their set of wheels out for a competition in different categories.

It’s all to honor fallen aviators who died in the line of duty.

Not only that, but all of the proceeds from the car show are also going to college scholarships for those involved with the Army Aviation Association of America.

“There’s well over 200 scholarships that Quad-A puts out, anywhere from $12,000 down to $1,000 a year,” said Major Jesse Belk, with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Belk says that in the past years, they’ve raised thousands of dollars for their cause.