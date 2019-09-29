Classical music lovers gather at 41st Starlight Symphony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Classical music lovers gathered under the stars for a night of music Saturday.

The Jackson Symphony held their 41st Starlight Symphony concert, which is held outdoors and is completely free.

This year’s Starlight Symphony was on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson.

Concert goers enjoyed songs from hit movies from the 70s, patriotic tunes and classical music.

The next concert is October 19 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, and the theme is Classical Night Fever.