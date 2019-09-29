Family and friends continue to search for Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family and friends have been searching for a Jackson man who went missing Thursday night.

Aaron Young, 27, went missing while walking at North Park around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

His family says he made this walk almost every night, but by Friday morning, he had not returned home.

Young was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and black pants, according to police.

“Just hope he comes home. Hopefully this is something stupid he’s doing and we see him, but this is not like him. He always talks to me, even if he’s upset with family or friends. He always talks to me about it. And the fact that he hasn’t contacted me really upsets me because it’s not like him,” said Young’s brother, Anthony Young.

If anybody believes they have seen Young, contact JPD at 731-425-8400.