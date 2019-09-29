‘Family Fun Day’ at a local church

JACKSON, Tenn.– Who said you can’t have fun at a church?

Well, the members of Malesus United Methodist Church said you can!

Sunday they sent out flyers and invited the community to the church for Family Fun Day.

Pastor Travis Penney said this is a 1st for the church.

“We have been looking for ways to kind of interact with the community to let people know that we are here, to share,” said Malesus United Methodist Church Pastor Travis Penney.

“We got fun for all ages, games, we got the bouncy house, we got everything going on,” said Pastor Penney.

Babies, teenagers, and adults were all in one room having a good time.

“We just hope that they can come to find a place where they can encounter the love of God, where they can encounter a friendly face, where we can really just begin to share and build community with one another,” said Pastor Penney.

Pastor Penney said they want this event to be the start of many in the future.

“Something were looking forward to maybe do here in the fall and kind of offer the community something fun that they might be able to come and do.”

Pastor Penney said anyone is welcome to come fellowship with them.

Malesus United Methodist Church is located on 448 Old Malesus Road.