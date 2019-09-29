Fans wrap up Tina Turner Heritage Days with Sunday service

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–Down highway number 19, you go to church every Sunday.

A few Tina Turner fans joined the congregation of Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church before heading home.

They heard the message with a theme of overcoming hard times.

“The sermon was very moving, and powerful. It was good, I feel good leaving here today,” fan Deshon Jones said.

Woodlawn’s history pre-dates the days when Turner sang in the choir.

“Our church was founded in 1863 by Reverend Hardin Smith, who was a former slave. It’s just a privilege to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Pastor James Farmer, Junior said.

And of course, some of the congregation remembers those days of sharing a pew with Turner.

One high school classmate, who also sang in the choir with her, reflects on her favorite memory.

“My favorite memory of Tina was when she sang a solo part in the choir called ‘Do You Know Him?'” Turner’s former classmate Robbie Jared King said.

“It’s nice to know that this is the church where Tina started out as a child, and to hear Miss Robbie Jared talk about the memories she has with Tina and the choir,” third cousin Gail Myers said.

Turner even has family buried in the cemetery across the street from Woodlawn.

According to the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, Alex Bullock, Turner’s paternal grandfather who was once a deacon at Woodlawn, is buried somewhere in the cemetery in an unmarked grave.

Fans say they look forward to next year’s heritage days.