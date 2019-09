GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A fundraiser was held in Gibson County Saturday morning.

There were big rigs, hot rods, and concessions for attendees at Ted Jones Park.

The show involved around 20 cars, ranging from souped-up muscle cars to tried and true towing rigs.

This was the first year of the event, and organizers want to make it an annual show.

All money raised will go towards upkeep and maintenance of the park.