12th Annual “Remember Me Walk” recognizes victims of violent crimes

JACKSON, Tenn.–Family members gather to remember lost loved ones.

The 12th annual “Remember Me Walk” for families of violent crimes took place in the Carl Grant Events Center at Union University.

Hundreds from West Tennessee and surrounding areas attended the event that seeks to support and uplift those who have lost loved ones to homicide.

One survivor said she lost her son 10 years ago and started a quilt in remembrance of him and more than 90 others.

“So suicide or homicide anything that is just very sudden and violent and we invite the survivors to come and honor their loved ones,” said Remembrance Walk Marshal, Hanna Mead.

The event began with dinner and a brief program, followed by a candlelight walk and white balloon release in memory of loved ones lost to violence.