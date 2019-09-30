Wilda Catherine Muzzall Martin of Paris, TN

Age 95

Place of Death Rose Stone Retirement Community

Date of Death Saturday, September 28, 2019

Funeral Time/Day 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 29, 2019

Place of Funeral McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister(s) Pastor Emily Walker, Bethesda Methodist Church

Place of Burial Memorial Cemetery

Visitation: After 2:00 P.M. Sunday until time of service

Date/Place of Birth January 16, 1924 in Big Sandy, TN

Pallbearers: David Todd, Philip Todd, Jerry N. Muzzall, Jesse Evans, Kenneth Brown, and Larry Woodard

Parents- Otis Edgar Muzzall and Mary Arvin Herndon Muzzall, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Roy Franklin Martin, Married: November 9, 1958; Preceded: April 15, 2006

Other Relatives She is survived by several cousins and longtime devoted friend, Judie ToddMiller.

Personal Information Mrs. Martin was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She was a 1942

graduate of E.W. Grove High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Wilda was employed by the office of Price Administration Rationing Board during WWII. She worked with Union Insurance Company in Paris from 1945 until 1975 when the company was sold to Balch and Reynolds Agency.

