Wilda Catherine Muzzall Martin of Paris, TN
Age 95
Place of Death Rose Stone Retirement Community
Date of Death Saturday, September 28, 2019
Funeral Time/Day 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 29, 2019
Place of Funeral McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s) Pastor Emily Walker, Bethesda Methodist Church
Place of Burial Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: After 2:00 P.M. Sunday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth January 16, 1924 in Big Sandy, TN
Pallbearers: David Todd, Philip Todd, Jerry N. Muzzall, Jesse Evans, Kenneth Brown, and Larry Woodard
Parents- Otis Edgar Muzzall and Mary Arvin Herndon Muzzall, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Roy Franklin Martin, Married: November 9, 1958; Preceded: April 15, 2006
Other Relatives She is survived by several cousins and longtime devoted friend, Judie ToddMiller.
Personal Information Mrs. Martin was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She was a 1942
graduate of E.W. Grove High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.
Wilda was employed by the office of Price Administration Rationing Board during WWII. She worked with Union Insurance Company in Paris from 1945 until 1975 when the company was sold to Balch and Reynolds Agency.
