BREAKING: JEA: Thousands of electric customers without power in portions of Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–Thousands of electric customers are in the dark after a major power outage in portions of Jackson.

According to Steve Bowers with Jackson Energy Authority, the outage occurred at 8:09 p.m., affecting nearly 5,000 customers in portions of downtown, Midtown, east Jackson, west Jackson and Bemis. According to Bowers, the problem is within the main South Jackson substation that feeds power to several key lines and stations in Jackson and is not a problem with any TVA feed, but is within the substation.

Bowers says the situation is being assessed by crews to determine the cause for the outage.

