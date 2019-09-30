Clayton Lamb
Clayton Lamb , Paris, Tennessee
Age: 81
Place of Death: Weakley County Nursing Home
Date of Death: Sunday, September 29, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Trish Trull, First United Methodist Church in McKenzie
Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until time of
service.
Date/Place of Birth: June 13, 1938 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Bubba Sparks, Butch Lamb, Jeff Lamb, Gary Cardona, Rex Nance, Tony
Nance
Both Parents Names: Lois Lamb and Mary Lou West Lamb, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Phyliss Taliaferro Lamb, married: April 22, 1961; preceded: April 21, 2010
Daughters: City/State Cindy Lou (Randy) Wade, Buchanan, Tennessee
Amanda Leigh Lamb, preceded in infancy
Clatty Ann Lamb Curd, preceded: Feb. 28, 1995
Sisters: City/State Sue Orzwczyk, Puryear, Tennessee
Peggy Newsome, Cold Water, Kentucky
Mary Lois Wright, Paris, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Billy, Staton and Dennis Lamb, both preceded
Grandchildren: Mark Randall (Terri Lynn) Hendrix, Paris, Tennessee
Great-grandchildren: Marlee Jo Shell and Rylee Ann Shell
Other Relatives: Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and
friends.
Personal Information: Mr. Lamb was an active member of Buchanan United Methodist Church.
He worked and retired from Holley Carburetor and later worked and retired from First Baptist
Church in Paris. Clayton enjoyed his family and the outdoors. Memorials may be made to: Buchanan United Methodist Church.