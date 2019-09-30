Clayton Lamb

WBBJ Staff

Clayton Lamb , Paris, Tennessee

Age: 81

Place of Death: Weakley County Nursing Home

Date of Death: Sunday, September 29, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Trish Trull, First United Methodist Church in McKenzie
Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery

Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until time of
service.

Date/Place of Birth: June 13, 1938 in Henry County, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Bubba Sparks, Butch Lamb, Jeff Lamb, Gary Cardona, Rex Nance, Tony
Nance

Both Parents Names: Lois Lamb and Mary Lou West Lamb, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Phyliss Taliaferro Lamb, married: April 22, 1961; preceded: April 21, 2010

Daughters: City/State Cindy Lou (Randy) Wade, Buchanan, Tennessee
Amanda Leigh Lamb, preceded in infancy
Clatty Ann Lamb Curd, preceded: Feb. 28, 1995

Sisters: City/State Sue Orzwczyk, Puryear, Tennessee
Peggy Newsome, Cold Water, Kentucky
Mary Lois Wright, Paris, Tennessee

Brothers: City/State Billy, Staton and Dennis Lamb, both preceded
Grandchildren: Mark Randall (Terri Lynn) Hendrix, Paris, Tennessee

Great-grandchildren: Marlee Jo Shell and Rylee Ann Shell

Other Relatives: Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and
friends.

Personal Information: Mr. Lamb was an active member of Buchanan United Methodist Church.
He worked and retired from Holley Carburetor and later worked and retired from First Baptist
Church in Paris. Clayton enjoyed his family and the outdoors.  Memorials may be made to: Buchanan United Methodist Church.

 

