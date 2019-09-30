Clayton Lamb , Paris, Tennessee

Age: 81

Place of Death: Weakley County Nursing Home

Date of Death: Sunday, September 29, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Trish Trull, First United Methodist Church in McKenzie

Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery

Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until time of

service.

Date/Place of Birth: June 13, 1938 in Henry County, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Bubba Sparks, Butch Lamb, Jeff Lamb, Gary Cardona, Rex Nance, Tony

Nance

Both Parents Names: Lois Lamb and Mary Lou West Lamb, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Phyliss Taliaferro Lamb, married: April 22, 1961; preceded: April 21, 2010

Daughters: City/State Cindy Lou (Randy) Wade, Buchanan, Tennessee

Amanda Leigh Lamb, preceded in infancy

Clatty Ann Lamb Curd, preceded: Feb. 28, 1995

Sisters: City/State Sue Orzwczyk, Puryear, Tennessee

Peggy Newsome, Cold Water, Kentucky

Mary Lois Wright, Paris, Tennessee

Brothers: City/State Billy, Staton and Dennis Lamb, both preceded

Grandchildren: Mark Randall (Terri Lynn) Hendrix, Paris, Tennessee

Great-grandchildren: Marlee Jo Shell and Rylee Ann Shell

Other Relatives: Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and

friends.

Personal Information: Mr. Lamb was an active member of Buchanan United Methodist Church.

He worked and retired from Holley Carburetor and later worked and retired from First Baptist

Church in Paris. Clayton enjoyed his family and the outdoors. Memorials may be made to: Buchanan United Methodist Church.