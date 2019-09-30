Families celebrate annual Best Buddies event

JACKSON, Tenn.– Best Buddies is a national organization that pairs students with disabilities with a typical peer for the school year.

They will hang out, in and out of school by eating lunch together, going to ball games, movies and each other’s houses.

This organization gives people with disabilities the opportunity to have a memorable high school experience just like other students.

“Kids with disabilities are just like you and I because we are all different and everybody should have an opportunity for friendships, I mean, it’s a basic thing that we all want,” said Denise Riffle, mother involved with Best Buddies.

This is the sixth annual event.