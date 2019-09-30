Fire damages Jackson home, family asks for clothing donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local family says everyone is OK after a house fire Monday morning.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Fairmont Avenue in east Jackson.

The Red Cross says 12 people live in the home, including two adults and 10 children.

Several fire trucks and ambulances responded to the fire, but the residents made it out of the home. The children were not home at the time.

Family members say the fire started near the window air conditioning unit in a back bedroom.

The family is asking for donations of clothing through the Red Cross.

The family says clothing sizes are for children ages 8 months to a women’s size 20, an adult female sizes 24 and 26, and an adult male size 38. For more information on donations, call Tamika Wells at 731-499-4872.