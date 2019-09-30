Gov. Lee appoints Jackson resident to Capitol Commission

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday more than 100 appointees to a series of state boards and commissions.

Tyreece Miller, of Jackson, was appointed to the Capitol Commission. The appointment was announced Monday afternoon by the governor’s office.

Miller currently serves on the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments and the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.

He also serves as the president of the Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame and is a member of the Pathways Advisory Board.