Jackson Chamber asks public for input on 5-year plan with online survey

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber and community leaders are working on their five-year goals regarding the chamber’s mission for the city of Jackson.

To gather information for their plan, the chamber is seeking information from the community with an online survey, which they say should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

You can take part in the survey here.

Participants will have an opportunity to win a $100 gift card to use at a Jackson Chamber member of their choice. Survey information will remain private.

The deadline was originally October 1, but the chamber has extended the survey until the end of this week.