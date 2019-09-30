Jackson’s Anti-Poverty Task Force meets, discusses strategy

JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson’s Anti-Poverty Task Force met Monday night.

The group met in the mayor’s conference room in City Hall to elect executive officers, designate subcommittees and discuss next steps for a strategic action plan.

Special projects manager for the city of Jackson, Lauren Kirk says Jackson’s poverty rate is double that of the entire state.

The group is focusing on addressing poverty and promoting equality and other quality of life concerns in Jackson.