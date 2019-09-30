Mugshots : Madison County : 09/27/19 – 09/30/19 September 30, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/43Aliyah Pirtle Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Breanna Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Charles Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Ciarra Morris Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Courtney Wood Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Danyell Cook Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Deanna Brooks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43Dewayne Stewart Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Dominic Franklin Sex offender registry violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Dwayne Rogers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Elbony Jones DUI, violation of implied consent Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Elise Hawkins Disorderly conduct, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Frankie Marshall DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident with injury Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43James Dickerson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43James Dirkans Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43Jasmine Cole Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43Jasmine Simmons Theft of property over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Jeremy Tate Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Jordan West Schedule IV drug violations, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Jose Vasquez Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Joshua Cathey Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43Justin Graves Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43Justin Thompson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Kenneth Wootan Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Kevin Doss Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Lindsey McKissack Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Lukas Austin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Margaret Black Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Marquise Haywood Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Mary Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Megan Rayford Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Morgan Soltes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Robert Wright Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Rodney Lockett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Roger Garrett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Ronald Page Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Scott Price Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Sean Whitwright Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Shalini Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Tina Mays Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Troy Thomas Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43William Edwards Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43Willie Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest