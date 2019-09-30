National Night Out events in Madison County
National Night Out events in the city of Jackson on October 1:
– New St. Luke (in the parking lot on Royal)
– Raleigh Place in the park
– Seventeen Green at the dead end
– Braddock Place at 6 p.m.
– The Villages at Old Hickory from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– Willow Branch Cove from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– St. James Baptist Church at 278 Preston Street
– P.O.E.M.S. at the park, 535 E. Main Street
– Unity Temple at 369 Lexington Avenue
– Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church 893 Whitehall Street
– Rosewood Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– Allenton Heights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– Centennial Pass from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– East Pointe from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– Kingfield from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– Lincoln Courts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– McMillian Towers from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.
– Washington Douglas from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
– Light of Life Ministries at 411 Fairmont
– 1022 Prospect Street
Madison County events:
West Madison County-4333 Hwy. 70 West Hosted by Roman & Vera Stewart from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Neely Station Road-@ The W. Madison Community Center –Rev. Paul Lacy. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Madison County @ The Mifflin Road Fire station-Constable Rick Martin. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oakfield/Christmasville Road Community 3525 Christmasville Rd. (Godwin Park near Key Senter) Hosted by Vernell Anderson. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saddletree Subdivision @ Three Way -98 Saddletree. Hosted by Jonnette Carter. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.