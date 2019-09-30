National Night Out events in Madison County

National Night Out events in the city of Jackson on October 1:

– New St. Luke (in the parking lot on Royal)

– Raleigh Place in the park

– Seventeen Green at the dead end

– Braddock Place at 6 p.m.

– The Villages at Old Hickory from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Willow Branch Cove from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– St. James Baptist Church at 278 Preston Street

– P.O.E.M.S. at the park, 535 E. Main Street

– Unity Temple at 369 Lexington Avenue

– Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church 893 Whitehall Street

– Rosewood Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Allenton Heights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Centennial Pass from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– East Pointe from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Kingfield from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Lincoln Courts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– McMillian Towers from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

– Washington Douglas from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Light of Life Ministries at 411 Fairmont

– 1022 Prospect Street

Madison County events:

West Madison County-4333 Hwy. 70 West Hosted by Roman & Vera Stewart from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Neely Station Road-@ The W. Madison Community Center –Rev. Paul Lacy. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Madison County @ The Mifflin Road Fire station-Constable Rick Martin. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oakfield/Christmasville Road Community 3525 Christmasville Rd. (Godwin Park near Key Senter) Hosted by Vernell Anderson. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saddletree Subdivision @ Three Way -98 Saddletree. Hosted by Jonnette Carter. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.