Nellie Lavurne “Nell” Wilson Campbell, age 81, resident of the Burrowtown Community and wife of the late Eddie Winford Campbell, Sr., departed this life Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Campbell will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Campbell will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Nell was born August 3, 1938 in Atoka, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Walter Wilson and Gladys Mathis Wilson. She received her education in Munford, Tennessee and was married September 5, 1953 to Eddie Winford Campbell, Sr., who preceded her in death on August 15, 2011. She was a member of Gallaway United Methodist Church, was the owner of Campbell’s Grocery and Garage and was the first female auto parts counter manager in Tennessee. Nell enjoyed fishing, cooking competitions, going to the casinos, powderpuff stock car racing, square dancing, ballroom dancing and traveling.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by her daughter, Carol Davidson (Mark) of Bartlett, TN; two sons, Kenneth Campbell (Karen) of Bartlett, TN, Matthew Darryl Campbell of Bartlett, TN; two sisters, Melba Pike of Southaven, MS, Jean DeShazo (Waymon) of Olive Branch, MS; her brother, Ronnie Wilson (Linda) of Hernando, MS; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Winford “Wimpy” Campbell, Jr. who died May 26, 2007.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 713 S. Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN 38117.

