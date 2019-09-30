Raymond Edgar Culver, Jr., known to many as “Shot”

Raymond Edgar Culver, Jr., known to many as “Shot”, age 74, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Funeral Services for Mr. Culver will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Kenneth Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mr. Culver will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Raymond was born December 19, 1944 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of Rebecca Thomas Stovall Karnes and the late Raymond Edgar Culver, Sr. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School Class of 1961 and received his master’s degree from Memphis State University. He was a native of the Somerville area and a former resident of Nashville. Raymond was employed as a certified professional accountant for many years before his retirement 20 years ago. He was a member of Bellevue Christian Church in Nashville and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Culver is survived by his daughter, Sheri Conway (Bobby) of Nashville, TN; four sons, Ray Culver (Lauren) of Louisville, KY, Chris Culver of Memphis, TN, Wyatt Culver (Melissa) of Nashville, TN, Boyd Culver (Lauren) of Nashville, TN; his mother, Becky Karnes (Quincey) of Rosemark, TN; two sisters, Patricia “Pat” Glover (Herbert) of Bartlett, TN, Peggy Briggs (Bill) of Mississippi; his brother, Dr. Kenneth Culver (Janet) of Somerville, TN; eleven grandchildren, Edgar Culver, Jackson Culver, Nora Culver, Oliver Culver, Lydia Culver, Dannah Holtzclaw, Cassidy Cole, Dustin Conway, Zoie Sansaverino, Bailey Culver, Austin Culver; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Jack Boyd Culver.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ray Culver, Chris Culver, Wyatt Culver, Boyd Culver, Brian Culver and Tim Culver.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068 or the March of Dimes, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 107, Memphis, TN 38119.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.