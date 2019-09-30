Sheriff’s office searches for missing Chester Co. teen

1/3

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager who is a possible runaway.

Amber Rebecca Saylor, 16, was last seen Friday, September 27, as she left for school in Chester County.

She was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a turquoise polo shirt, a light-color hoodie, and black shoes with white soles.

Amber is a white female, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Amber or knows where she may be is asked to call local law enforcement or the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-2787 or 731-989-2449.