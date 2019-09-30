Southwest TN Development District recognizes volunteers at awards ceremony
JACKSON, Tenn.–A local organization recognizes those in the community who help others.
The Southwest Tennessee Development District held their awards ceremony Monday, recognizing agencies, organizations, and people in West Tennessee who lend a hand.
Awards were given for senior centers, partners, council members, volunteers, small businesses, projects and employees.
The list of award winners at Monday’s ceremony included:
SWAAAD Senior Center of the Year: Scotts Hill Senior Center
SWAAAD Partner of the Year – Brownsville Police Department
SWAAAD Advisory Council Members of the Year Award: Helen Porter (Decatur County)
SWTDD Small Business of the Year: Samuel T. Bryant Distillery, LLC (Madison County)
2019 SWTDD Project of the Year: City of Lexington & Henderson County
SWTDD Employees of the Year: Keita Cole (Crockett County) and Nicole Guinn (Chester County)