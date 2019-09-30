UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of JEA utility customers after nearly 2-hour outage

JACKSON, Tenn.– Power has been restored to thousands of electric customers left in the dark for about 2 hours Monday evening, after a major power outage in portions of Jackson.

According to Steve Bowers with Jackson Energy Authority, the outage occurred at 8:09 p.m., affecting nearly 5,000 customers in portions of downtown, Midtown, east Jackson, west Jackson and Bemis.

According to Bowers, the problem was within the main South Jackson Substation that feeds power to several key lines and stations in Jackson and was not a problem with any TVA feed.

Bowers says after crews assessed the situation, breakers were closed and held at the South Jackson Substation and all power was restored shortly before 10 p.m.