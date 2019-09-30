Vandals ruin another section of newly paved sidewalks in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Friday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was with the City of Jackson Streets Department as they poured concrete sidewalks on West King Street.

But Monday morning, the crew was back again after those sidewalks were ruined over the weekend.

“It just goes to show you no one appreciates what we do around here,” concrete supervisor Tommy Lowe said, as he prepared to repair the concrete pad.

This is the second time in a week sidewalks in Jackson have been vandalized. The first was on East College Street and Hayes Avenue.

“We try to improve the community and beautify the city. People come and vandalize our hard work, and it makes it seem like it’s in vain,” Antonio Pearson, who works for the city of Jackson, said.

Lowe says because the concrete is so dry, they won’t be able to sand it over like they’ve done with other vandalism. They’ll have to take out the entire section of concrete and redo it.

“Whenever they do something like that, it’s going to cost you twice to do it,” Lowe said.

In fact, the city says since January, they’ve spent about $6,000 fixing their vandalized sidewalks.

“I don’t know what to say to stop it. I don’t know what to do to stop it. All I know is that it’s pitiful and we shouldn’t have to do that,” Wayne Dodd, another city employee, said.

Now, neighbors are on the lookout for these vandals, hoping they are caught.

“I’m very friendly with the guys out here. They’re a good bunch of guys. And to come along and destroy what they’re doing makes no sense,” resident Francis Lansdale said.

The city of Jackson says they plan to pursue charges against people who vandalize city property.