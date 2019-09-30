Weakley Co. man sentenced on federal gun, drug charges

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakley County man has been sentenced to serve 11 years on federal drug and gun charges.

Wesley Wilson Jr., 43, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced the sentence Monday in a news release.

The release says investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of alleged child abuse. During that investigation, the release says deputies encountered Wilson and his wife in a truck, and deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle and on Wilson.

The release says Wilson told investigators he had marijuana cigarettes in his pocket, and allowed them to search the truck and Wilson’s property.

The release says deputies found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and multiple guns, including an AR-15 and a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Wilson was sentenced to serve an additional five years of supervised release. He is also facing state charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.